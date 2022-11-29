LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,801 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.79% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $225,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

