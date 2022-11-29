Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $237.55 million and $57,707.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,408.57 or 1.00005562 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00241257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003489 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,762.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

