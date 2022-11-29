Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Purchases 121 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($179.50).

On Tuesday, September 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 146 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($179.90).

MKS traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.37 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.39. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 825.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.73) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.85) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.76).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

