Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Buys $12,950.00 in Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) Director Michael Forrest Hughes acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 417,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MIGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,161. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
