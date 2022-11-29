Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Buys $12,950.00 in Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) Director Michael Forrest Hughes acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 417,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of MIGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,161. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

