Maxim Group Increases BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.
