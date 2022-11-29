McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

