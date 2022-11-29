Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 9,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 69,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,259,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 417,416 shares of company stock worth $358,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.