Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 9,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.
Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -17.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Featured Articles
