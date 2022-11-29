Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDNA shares. Bloom Burton cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jonestrading cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.61. 11,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$42.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
