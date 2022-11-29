MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.
MediWound Stock Performance
MediWound stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 162,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,157. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.
Institutional Trading of MediWound
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.