MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Performance

MediWound stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 162,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,157. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.