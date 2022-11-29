Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $12.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

