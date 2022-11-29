Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 52,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,166,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.