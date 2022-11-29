Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Mercantile Bank has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

MBWM stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

