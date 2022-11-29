Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 660.9% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mercari Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:MCARY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,308. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Get Mercari alerts:

About Mercari

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.