Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

