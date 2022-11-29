MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($201.03) to €198.00 ($204.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($255.67) to €220.00 ($226.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($216.49) to €200.00 ($206.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 0.9 %

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

