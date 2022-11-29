Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the October 31st total of 259,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 50,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,329. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

