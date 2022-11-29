Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the October 31st total of 259,100 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 50,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,329. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
