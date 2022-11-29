MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.91 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $72.91 million and approximately $97,407.65 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

