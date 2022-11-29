Metis Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $730,484.39 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.08 or 0.06843591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00497995 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.57 or 0.30290445 BTC.

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

