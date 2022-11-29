Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

