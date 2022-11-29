Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 140,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,857,552. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

