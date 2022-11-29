Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.
Microsoft has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $240.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,489,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,433,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average of $255.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Microsoft
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Microsoft by 19.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
