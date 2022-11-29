Midas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.07 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Midas token can now be bought for about $33.40 or 0.00202783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and approximately $231,814.83 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 33.27025102 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $346,800.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

