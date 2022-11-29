MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $38.38 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009670 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.30 or 0.06844755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00497050 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,433,084 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

