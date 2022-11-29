Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $92.17 and last traded at $92.76. Approximately 18,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,324,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.
Specifically, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
