Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 4.6%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.60. 6,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,558,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

