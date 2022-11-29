Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.32 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.