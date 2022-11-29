Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TAP.A stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 2,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

