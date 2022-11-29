Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Molson Coors Brewing Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of TAP.A stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 2,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.
About Molson Coors Brewing
