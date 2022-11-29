Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 4.2%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 2,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $105,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,301,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,197,792.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 66,256 shares of company stock worth $698,547.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.