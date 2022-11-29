Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 4.2%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 2,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
