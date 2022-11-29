Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.33 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $136.23 or 0.00830736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $74.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,399.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00462057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00118992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00685185 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00255781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00243230 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,207,105 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

