Moonbeam Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.79 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $162.48 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00075558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,084,172 coins and its circulating supply is 459,259,263 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

