Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Head to Head Analysis

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moxian (BVI) and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com -0.87% -0.55% -0.31%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 73.79 -$2.74 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.56 $927.72 million ($0.22) -63.18

Sohu.com has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Moxian (BVI) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games, and casual and strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

