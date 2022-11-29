MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,872. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
