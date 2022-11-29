MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,872. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

