MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lessened by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $87,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.25 and its 200 day moving average is $446.71. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $649.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

