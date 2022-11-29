MUSE ENT NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,979.62 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $286.55 million and $30,979.62 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07037910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00496946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.30226624 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.29989603 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,762.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

