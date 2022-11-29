My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0537

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $867,386.95 and approximately $769,452.08 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.26 or 0.01818149 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012430 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.01768391 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

