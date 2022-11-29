My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $876,967.35 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $876,967.35 and $752,520.84 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.01830994 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012257 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030858 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.30 or 0.01750085 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.