National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th.

NTIOF opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

