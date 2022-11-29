National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 3.3 %
NTIOF opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.