National Bankshares Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

TSE ABX traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,274. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$38.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

