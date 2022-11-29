Natixis Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 157,560.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,192 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,203,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,422,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

