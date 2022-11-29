Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Natixis raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.51% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.