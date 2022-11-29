Natixis Grows Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Natixis boosted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 456,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

