Natixis Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 514.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 434,348 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

XRAY opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

