Natixis Increases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Natixis boosted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,888 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 1.04% of Macerich worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 450.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 33.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is -174.36%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

