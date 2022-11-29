Natixis Invests $15.64 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,179,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,611,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

