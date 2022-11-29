Natixis Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,419 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

RF stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

