Natixis Sells 224,180 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,180 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

