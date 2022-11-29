Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $192.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00226497 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061480 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,951,860 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

