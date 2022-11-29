NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCCGF remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.