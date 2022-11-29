Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $6.71 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $473.32 million and $34.10 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00040722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
