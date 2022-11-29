NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44-6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

